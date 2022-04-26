Screenshot from Lyca Gairanod's Facebook page

MANILA — Singer Lyca Gairanod became emotional upon seeing his father lying on a hospital bed on Tuesday.

Gairanod first posted a clip of her father last Friday with the caption: "Pagaling ka na, Papa. Miss ka na namin."

Video from Lyca Gairanod's Facebook page.

Later on, she revealed that her father experienced a mild stroke but is now recovering.

"Medyo okay-okay na po siya and nagpapahinga na lang siya ngayon. Nagpapa-recover. Medyo nakakagalaw-galaw na rin si Papa hindi tulad nung una," she said.

The singer said her father could already be discharged but still needs to undergo follow-up check-ups to monitor his health.

Gairanod rose to fame after winning the first season of "The Voice Kids."