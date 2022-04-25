MANILA — Actress Loisa Andalio was only expecting a simple celebration for her birthday, but was instead surprised with a grand party by her reel and real-life partner Ronnie Alonte.

Andalio, who turned 23 on April 21, shared photos of the surprise get-together on Instagram over the weekend. The photos show Andalio with her family, blowing her birthday candle, and sharing a hug with Alonte.

“Two years ako hindi nakapag celebrate ng birthday na kasama ko ang mga kaibigan at mga mahal ko sa buhay dahil sa lockdown. Kaya naging excited ako for this year na finally pwede na,” she wrote.

“Ang sabi ni R2 sakin, simpleng get together lang ang gagawin nya, pero na surprise talaga ako sa hinanda nya para sakin,” Andalio added.

She then expressed gratitude to well-wishers and those who took time to send gifts.

“Maraming salamat sa inyong lahat, sa mga bumati, mga nag padala ng regalo, sa mga nag took time pumunta, at especially sa mga taong tumulong para maging sobrang memorable at special ng birthday celebration ko this year! I love you all!” she wrote.

“Here’s to Chapter 23- and I’m ready!”

Andalio and Alonte, who have been together for five years, are set to star in the ABS-CBN series “Love In 40 Days.”