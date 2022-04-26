MANILA — Screen supserstar Daniel Padilla was surrounded by loved ones as he celebrated his birthday on Tuesday.

Padilla, who turned 27 on April 26, appeared to be in lock-in taping for his upcoming series with Kathryn Bernardo, “2 Good 2 Be True.”

He nonetheless enjoyed the company of his loved ones, including his family and Bernardo, his partner for over a decade.

In photos posted by Star Magic, Padilla is seen with his mother, actress Karla Estrada, and his younger sister, Carmella. Their family photo includes Bernardo.

Padilla was also visited on set by executives of ABS-CBN, his home network of 11 years. Among them are ABS-CBN chairman Mark Lopez, president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, COO Cory Vidanes, and TV production head Laurenti Dyogi.

“2 Good 2 Be True” director Mae Cruz-Alviar also joined their group photo.

RGE Unit, the ABS-CBN entertainment group behind the series, also marked Padilla’s birthday with the release of his official character images as Eloy.

In the posters, Padilla is dubbed the “Supreme Idol of This Generation,” reflecting his stature as a foremost leading man in local showbiz and his longevity as an in-demand endorser.