MANILA -- Actress-singer Krystal Brimner has released her debut single "Let Me Be Me" which is now available on digital streaming platforms.

The music video for the pop-dance track is also uploaded in the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.

"Let Me Be Me," which represents "Gen Z’s youthfulness, eagerness, and courage to experience life at its fullest and learn from their own mistakes," is composed by Trisha Denise.

It was arranged by Theo Martel and produced by Roque "Rox" Santos.

Brimner, a Filipina-Scottish talent, is known for her titular role in the musical “Annie” in 2016. She was also part of the sing and dance trio Just A.S.K. with AC Bonifacio and Sheena Belarmino.

Brimner started her showbiz career as part of the critically-acclaimed movie “Honor Thy Father,” where she won the Best Child Performer award at the Metro Manila Film Festival 2015.

The 15-year-old singer is expected to drop her debut EP, also titled “Let Me Be Me,” later this year.