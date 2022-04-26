MANILA – It has been a week since Kim Chiu’s birthday but her celebrations continue.

On Instagram, the actress shared that she went back to Cebu for the second time in a week to reunite with her high school friends.

“CEBU for the second time in a week!!! Birthday still not over!!!!! One of the great bday gifts I got is to be reunited with my high school classmates 'barkada' kahit saglit lang!!!” she said.

Reminiscing about their younger days, Chiu said her short time spent with her friends was worth it.

“Pumuputok talaga ang pagbi-Bisaya dito, bitin lang… for 1 1/2 hour akala ko bumalik ako sa pagka-estudyante ng Cherish School! Sobrang aliw!!! Thank you guys!!!! Sa uulitin… hi hi matibay,” she added in Cebuano.

The first time Chiu was in Cebu this week was when she hosted the grand rally of presidential aspirant Leni Robredo and her running-mate, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

Chiu started her showbiz career after she won the first teen edition of “Pinoy Big Brother.” Prior to that, she was just an ordinary girl from Cebu.

Currently, she is undeniably one of the hottest and most sought after stars, with television and movie projects, and countless endorsements deals.