MANILA — The cast of "The Broken Marriage Vow" credited Tuesday the fans who made spoofs of the show to introduce it to more people.

Sue Ramirez, who plays the role of the mistress Lexy, said the heavy situation faced by their characters was made light by the viral clips on social media.

"I’m also really, really grateful to people online who make mga spoof because kung hindi rin dahil sa kanila baka mabigat nga ang take ng mga tao sa show po namin. Pero dahil sa kanila napapagaan ‘yung show," Ramirez said in a press conference on Tuesday.

"Mas marami pang tao ang nagiging aware of our show and mas marami pa po ang gabi-gabing tumututok sa amin," she added.

Lead actress Jodi Sta. Maria lauded content creator AC Soriano for his impersonation and the viral remix of Doc Jill's confrontation with Lexy's family and husband David (Zanjoe Marudo).

"Siya lang talaga ‘yung gumawa nung lahat ng ‘yon and naka-message ko siya sa IG and nag-invite siya if I could watch the performance," she said.

Sta. Maria said she really stayed up late and was entertained by Soriano's musical about her roles in various teleseryes.

"Nag-stay up ako up till 11 p.m. way past my bed time, so pinanood ko ‘yung performance niya and sobra akong natuwa, sobra akong na-aliw, sobra akong nagalingan sa kanya," Sta. Maria said.

"Nag-send ulit ako ng message kino-congratulate ko siya for that kasi siya lang mag-isa. It was a one-man show, siya lang talagang gumawa ng lahat, costume changes niya, lahat, ‘yung music, ‘yung editing ginawa niya for the videos na ginamit niya, siya lang talaga," she added.

"I just told him na to keep making people happy, continue what you’re doing. Thumbs up ako sa ginawa niya. Nakakatuwa talaga."

Ramirez said the production team really made sure that the show will be relatable across generations.

"I think the writers really plotted it na mari-reach niya lahat ng klase ng audience simula sa mga bagets hanggang sa mga mommies natin na nanonood gabi-gabi na nakatutok," Ramirez said.

"I think Dreamscape really made sure to make it to a point that everyone will be able to connect with the show and relate to the show kasi maraming mga complex na characters ang kasama rito sa ‘The Broken Marriage Vow’ so iba’t iba talagang mga tao," she added.

Asked how she felt after the actress of the original series, Suranne Jones, gave her approval to the show, Sta. Maria acknowledged the effort of the team on how they twisted it and gave it a local flavor.

"Actually, the goal naman talaga is not to copy kung ano ‘yung naunang ginawa o ‘yung mga naunang adaptation but to really make it our own na hindi naman din nawawala roon sa arko, konteksto ng mga nung original adaptation."

"The Broken Marriage Vow" is currently in its second season available on iWantTFC and Viu.

