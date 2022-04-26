MANILA – Iya Villania confidently showed off her growing belly with just a little over a month before she and her husband Drew Arellano welcome their fourth baby.

On Instagram, Villania posted a photo of her in two-piece black swimsuit displaying her baby tummy.

“For those of you who know me, I’m quite conservative so to see me in a swimsuit must mean I’m confident and for some reason, it’s when I’m pregnant that I feel my sexiest and most confident,” she said in the caption.

Villania then expressed excitement as she prepares to meet her baby boy.

“Not long before we meet the little man inside my belly. 6 more weeks!!!! #Arellano4ComingVerySoon.”

According to Villania, her fourth pregnancy journey has been a little hard for her because of her “all-day sickness.”

“Medyo nags-struggle na ako to keep it a secret because morning sickness this time around has not been good. Actually medyo all-day sickness. That’s been the hardest part. Things that I used to like, hindi ko masyadong like. Even my juices that I would look forward to drinking in the morning and at night, hindi ko rin type,” she said at the time.

Villania believes it’s just really harder with her age, and with each kid.