Dani Barretto paid tribute to her husband Xavi Panlilio as they celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

Barretto took to Instagram to share her appreciation to Panlilio, whom she called a supporting and loving partner.

“My love, my darling, thank you. Thank you for your patience. I know we had to move this trip twice, but not once did you ever complain. I’m so blessed to have such a supportive & loving husband,” she said in the caption.

Barretto also considers Panlilio her absolute best friend and soulmate.

“Here’s to dancing & laughing the years away & making our dreams come true together. I love you, my habibi,” she ended.

For his part, Panlilio assured Barretto that he is dedicating everything he does to her and to their child, Millie.

“The queen of my life, I love you so much. Everything I do, and everything I attempt to do is always for you and our daughter. I love you so much. 3 years down, 87 million more to go,” Panlilio replied in the comment section.

Barretto and Panlilio tied the knot in April 2019. Barretto gave birth to her daughter Millie in September of the same year.

Barretto is the daughter of Marjorie Barretto and Kier Legaspi. She is the sister of Julia and Claudia Barretto.

