MANILA – Billy Crawford could not help but be proud of his wife Coleen Garcia for the hard work she does to achieve the body she wants.

This after Garcia showed off her toned body on Instagram on Monday, declaring how happy she is to finally be able to go out and travel with her family.

Commenting on her abs, Crawford said: “Yung nakakahiya tabihan ang asawa dahil walang wala ako nyan!”

He then lauded Garcia for her discipline and for all the sacrifices that she does for their family.

“You worked so hard and I’m so proud of you, sacrificing and continuously working hard to achieve the body you want! Na damay na nga ako sa lagree mo eh! But again you look amazing Mommy. Love you so so much! BRAVO My everything,” he said.

Aside from Crawford, several celebrity friends of Garcia commented in her post admiring her months body after she gave birth.

“Damn those abs,” said Isabelle Daza.

“Look at that bod,” said Iya Villania.

“WOOOOOW,” wrote Barbie Imperial.

Garcia gave birth to her first baby, Amari, in September 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown. Garcia and Crawford have been married for four years.