What do Maui Taylor and Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung have in common?

MANILA — Youn Yuh-jung made headlines on Monday as the first Oscar-winning actress from South Korea, for her role as a playful grandmother in “Minari.”

Prior to her acclaimed portrayal in the family drama about Korean immigrants in the US, Youn has had a storied acting career dating back to the late 1960s.

Among her more recent work, within the past decade, is the erotic thriller “The Taste of Money,” where she co-starred with an actress familiar to many Filipinos.

She appeared alongside former Viva Hot Babes member Maui Taylor in the 2012 film — a piece of trivia shared on Twitter by user Kristine Patag, shortly after Youn’s Oscar win.

TIL: Oscar-winner Youn Yuh-Jung and PH’s Maui Taylor were in a 2012 thriller erotica Korean film together.



In “The Taste of Money,” Taylor portrayed Eva, a Filipino domestic helper who has an affair with her employer, the husband of Youn’s character.

Taylor recalled Youn as being “motherly” on set, in a 2012 interview with Inquirer’s Bayani San Diego.

A key scene involving their characters shows Youn choking her. “The director wanted the scene to be realistic, but she was worried that she might hurt me,” Taylor said at the time.

“Ms. Youn is very strong. After the third take, I started coughing. She hugged me and apologized,” Taylor said, recounting that filming the scene left marks on her neck.

Written and directed by Im Sang-soo, “The Taste of Money” competed in the 2012 Cannes Film Festival.

When it was released, Taylor said she hoped the film would help re-introduce her as a serious actress, given her bold-star beginnings in local showbiz. “It’s a step higher for me,” she said.

