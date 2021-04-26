WATCH: Trailer of Spielberg's much-awaited ‘West Side Story’ remake

A first look at the much-awaited remake of “West Side Story” was finally unveiled during the Oscars on Sunday (Monday in Manila).

Set to the tune of “Somewhere,” the trailer depicts the musical's classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.

The remake of the iconic musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke), and Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works).

The movie was directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner.

Kushner previously said that the new movie will take its cues from the original 1957 Broadway musical, rather than the film, and that all of the classic songs will be included.

Produced by 20th Century Studios, the Walt Disney Company will release “West Side Story” in cinemas soon.