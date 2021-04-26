WATCH: Trailer of restored ‘Paano Kita Iibigin’ starring Piolo, Regine

Regine Velasquez and Piolo Pascual were first-time co-stars in the 2007 romance drama film ‘Paano Kita Iibigin.’ ABS-CBN Film Restoration

MANILA — Fourteen years since its original release, the romance drama film “Paano Kita Iibigin” is back in restored quality, with a digital premiere set on April 27.

Leading up to the virtual event on KTX.ph, ABS-CBN Film Restoration released over the weekend the full trailer of the updated “Paano Kita Iibigin.”

Directed by Joyce Bernal and co-produced by Star Cinema and Viva Films, “Paano Kita Iibigin” stars Regine Velasquez as a single mother, Martee, who is forced to work at a resort owned by Piolo Pascual’s Lance, to pay him off for a debt.

Despite their clashing personalities, Martee and Lance fall in love, but not before they each confront a bitter past.

The film marked the rare coming together of stars from rival networks. At the time, Pascual and Velasquez starred in competing programs of ABS-CBN and GMA-7, respectively.

The KTX premiere of “Paano Kita Iibigin” is part of the ongoing Sagip Pelikula Festival, which kicked off in January and features ABS-CBN Film Restoration’s library of remastered classics.

