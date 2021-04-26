WATCH: Tearful night in ‘YFSF’ as Gary V sings about faith amid pandemic

Gary Valenciano ends the Sunday episode of ‘Your Face Sounds Familiar’ with an emotional number. ABS-CBN

MANILA — The high-energy and cheerful mood of “Your Face Sounds Familiar” (YFSF) came to a deliberate pause on Sunday with a touching number from one of its judges.

Music veteran Gary Valenciano ended the episode with a performance of his own composition, “Make Us Whole Again,” about faith amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Valenciano’s emotional number moved fellow judge Ogie Alcasid, as well as celebrity contestant Christian Bables to tears.

“YFSF” counts among the ongoing productions of ABS-CBN, in compliance with lockdown measures due to the pandemic.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The surge of COVID-19 cases has impacted the show, which resumed taping recently with key absences. Judge Sharon Cuneta joined remotely, while contestants Jhong Hilario and Geneva Cruz have been absent for the past two weeks.

Hilario has opted to stay home to attend to his newborn and his partner, while Cruz is mourning her mother, who died due to COVID-19.

Valenciano’s wife, Angeli Pangilinan, recently recovered from the disease, while Alcasid’s wife, Regine Velasquez, had been exposed in February but ultimately tested negative.

The Philippines has been tallying record-high increases in COVID-19 cases in the past month, and on Monday crossed the 1-million mark in total cases logged since the onset of the pandemic.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC