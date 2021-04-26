WATCH: Sarah G invites fans to watch repeat of 'Tala' concert film

MANILA -- Singer-actress Sarah Geronino's successful concert film "Tala," will stream again in May.

In a video posted on social media by Viva Entertainment, Geronimo invited her fans to watch "Tala The Film Concert: The Global Repeat" on May 1 at 8 p.m. and May 2 at 11 a.m.

It will again be available on KTX.ph, iWant TFC, and TFC IPTV.

"Para sa mga naka-miss at gustong mapanood muli ang 'Tala The Film Concert,' chance niyo na po ito dahil magkakaroon kami ng global repeat. Yehey! Samahan niyo po ako," she said.

Originally streamed last March 27, “Tala” is a mix of Geronimo’s performances and a documentary chronicling the making of the show, staged at the Araneta Coliseum.

Directed by Paul Basinillo, the film concert lasts two hours and features 18 performances, with three guests joining Geronimo virtually and on stage.

Geronimo’s other collaborators for “Tala” include choreographer Georcelle Dapat-Sy as creative director, and Louie Ocampo as musical director.

