Fil-Am artist H.E.R. wins best original song Oscar for 'Fight For You'

H.E.R., winner of the award for best original song for "Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah," poses in the press room at the Oscars, in Los Angeles, California. Chris Pizzello, Reuters

Grammy winner H.E.R. took home an Oscar on Sunday night (Monday morning in Manila) for her song “Fight For You,” which was featured in the movie “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

During her acceptance speech, the Filipino-American artist, whose real name is Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, admitted she did not expect to win the best original song award and she is “just grateful to be part of such an important story.”

H.E.R. also addressed her fellow musicians and various filmmakers about what she believes is their collective responsibility and opportunity that is to tell the truth.

“Musicians, filmmakers, I believe we have an opportunity and a responsibility, to me, to tell the truth and to write history the way that it was and how it connects us to today and what we see going on in the world today,” she said.

“Knowledge is power. Music is power. As long as I’m standing, I am always going to fight for us, I am always going to fight for my people and what’s right. I think that’s what music does. That’s what storytelling does,” she added.

H.E.R.’s “Fight For You” bested "Husavik" from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”; "lo Sì (Seen)" from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”; "Speak Now" from “One Night in Miami”; and "Hear My Voice" from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” to win the Oscar.

