Dominic Roque to start vlogging soon

MANILA -- Dominic Roque is joining the growing list of celebrities who have branched out into vlogging with the launch his own YouTube channel soon, the actor announced on Instagram.

"Cant’t wait to upload my first YT video," Roque wrote in the caption.

In the comment section of his post, fans shared their excitement for their idol on his latest venture.

Just recently, actress and vlogger Bea Alonzo finally confirmed that she is indeed dating Roque.

Roque and Alonzo have been seen together since last year, prompting speculations of a brewing romance.

In January, fans believed that they went out on a date based on their respective social media posts. This, despite the fact that they never posted photos of them together.

In February, their supporters also surmised that they went to Amanpulo together.

Roque, on the other hand, has been open about his apparent attraction to Alonzo, posting photos of the actress numerous times on Instagram.

