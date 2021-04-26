Home  >  Entertainment

Chloe Zhao wins best directing Oscar for 'Nomadland'

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Apr 26 2021 09:29 AM | Updated as of Apr 26 2021 09:30 AM

HOLLYWOOD - Chloe Zhao, whose "Nomadland" is tipped for major success on Oscars night, on Sunday won the award for best directing for her elegiac road movie about aging Americans roaming the west in vans.

The Beijing-born director bested fellow nominees Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari"), Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman"), David Fincher ("Mank") and Thomas Vinterberg ("Another Round").

