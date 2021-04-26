BLACKPINK ties Coldplay as group with most music videos to hit 1B views on YouTube

Watch more in iWantTFC

South Korean girl group BLACKPINK proved that K-pop is indeed a force to be reckoned with in the global music industry after they saw their fourth music video “As If It’s Your Last” hit 1 billion views on YouTube.

According to World Music Awards, Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo have tied with British rock band Coldplay on the list of groups with the most music videos that surpassed the 1-billion mark on YouTube.

Previous BLACKPINK songs that achieved the milestone were "BOOMBAYAH,” Kill This Love," and “DDU-DU DDU-DU.”

On top of their addictive melodies, the group’s visuals and inventive choreography helped propel the quartet into global stardom.

In 2020, Bloomberg titled the group as the biggest pop band in the world based on its Pop Star Power Rankings.

To date, BLACKPINK is the second most subscribed artist on YouTube with 60.4 million subscribers, following Justin Bieber, who leads at 62.7 million.

The K-pop group, however, is not new to smashing records. In 2019, the quarter made history as the first-ever K-pop idols to join the 1-billion club on YouTube.

According to Billboard, the four-piece act was also the first all-female group to lead the Artist 100 chart since its inception in 2014.

BLACKPINK also held the record for most viewed video on YouTube in a single day with “How You Like That” until it was broken by BTS’s “Dynamite.”

Meanwhile, “Ice Cream,” “How You Like That,” “Lovesick Girls,” and “Kill This Love” are listed on YouTube’s top 10 music videos that received the most views within the first 24 hours of release.

Related video: