Why men should also do skincare, Alden Richards explains

Photo from Alden Richards' Instagram account.

MANILA — Nowadays, doing skincare is not limited to women, actor Alden Richards explained.

In a press conference, Richards recalled that being in the showbiz industry made him take care of his skin.

"When I started showbiz po talaga, I got exposed to the so called glam team, before po kasi talaga wala po akong pakialam eh. Sobrang tamad ko po when it comes to skin care, 'pag sa katawan," the actor said Tuesday.

"Naliligo naman po ako everyday pero I'm not very much into the skincare kasi tamad po ako sa ganyan eh. Sa una ko lang sisimulan then eventually malilimutan," he added.

Richards said that it's important to take care of your skin especially with the changes in weather amid climate change.

"Ngayon po kasi iba na 'yung weather sa paligid natin because of global warming and climate change, hindi na po siya arte sa katawan eh," he said.

"Kailangan mo na talagang gamitin para to take care of yourself ... Kailangan po talaga kahit papaano inaalagaan po natin 'yung katawan po natin in terms of putting skincare even sa mga lalaki ngayon."

Skin care brand owner Glenda Dela Cruz said that it's important that men are also figures of taking care of their bodies.

"Sobrang happy ako na finally, meron kaming male endorser ... kahit mga lalaki, it's ok na parang ang ganda pa ring tingnan," Dela Cruz said.

