Why Heart, Jericho, Bea, Piolo, John Lloyd, Maja reunited



MANILA – Bea Alonzo shared the reason behind the recent reunion of some of the biggest names ABS-CBN’s Star Magic has ever produced.

This includes Alonzo herself, Piolo Pascual, Jericho Rosales, Heart Evangelista, John Lloyd Cruz, Maja Salvador and Diether Ocampo.

In her latest vlog, Alonzo said they have all been planning to get together since January because of Pascual’s birthday. January also happened to be the birth month of Johnny Manahan, founder of Star Magic.

“Since January, pinipilit na namin magtagpo-tagpo 'yung schedule namin pero hindi nangyari until just recently. We are very happy that we were able to see each other,” Alonzo said.

“Nagpa-dinner sila Mr. M. First time namin nakita 'yung apartment nila na bago. Sobrang saya. Hindi ko ine-expect na malalasing ako. It turned out para kong birthday party kasi ako 'yung pinaka-nag enjoy,” she added.

Alonzo said it felt nice to rekindle friendships with the people she grew up with, especially Evangelista.

“Ngayon lagi na kami magkasama,” she said.

Descirbing it like high school reunion, Alonzo said: “I was really happy to see Piolo, Mr. M including sila John Lloyd, Maja, si Diether na sobrang tagal ko na hindi nakikita.”

For Alonzo, the time they spent recently together was very important for her.

“Kapag kasama mo pala 'yung mga taong lumaki ka, parang nabi-break down 'yung walls mo, you tend to just enjoy and be yourself and not worry about what other people would say about you.”