WATCH: Joshua Garcia stars in 'Ang Mga Kaibigan Ni Mama Susan' trailer

MANILA — Actor Joshua Garcia starred in the film adaptation of Bob Ong hit novel "Ang Mga Kaibigan Ni Mama Susan" directed by Chito Roño.

In the trailer, fans finally saw Garcia playing the role of Gilberto “Galo” Manansala. Galo writes cryptic journal entries, which began when he moved to an island where his grandmother, referred to as Mama Susan, lives.

The trailer was packed with scary scenes that put viewers at the edge of their seats. One particularly spooky moment leads to the question: Why is Galo's name strangely written on a jar? It’s something that even a kid in the movie notices: “Kuya, ikaw ba ‘yan?”

Garcia was first introduced by co-producers Regal Entertainment and Black Sheep as the lead actor of the movie in February 2020.

Released in 2010, Ong’s “Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan” follows the story of Galo, a student in Manila, through his journal entries.

Returning home to an island where he was raised by his grandmother Susan, after learning she is ill, Galo is confronted by unsettling mysteries that make him question his sanity.

The upcoming release of “Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan” follows major delays due primarily to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film was first announced as an entry in the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival, but was pulled out by Regal Entertainment.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: