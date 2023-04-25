Tyson Venegas makes it to 'American Idol' Top 12

Filipino-Canadian hopeful Tyson Venegas has successfully secured a spot in the Top 12 of “American Idol” season 21.

The results of the nationwide voting across the US was revealed during the Tuesday episode of the competition.

“Thank you everyone for voting for me. Thank you American Idol for this moment,” Venegas posted on social media immediately after the announcement.

As part of the Top 12, the 17-year-old singer did a powerful performance of “Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me” by Elton John.

The other contestants who made it to the next around are We Ani, Warren Peay, Haven Madison, Colin Stough, Marybeth Byrd, Oliver Steele, Iam Tongi, Zacharias Smith, Megan Danielle, Lucy Love, and Nutsa.