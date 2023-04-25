SZA finally tops Billboard Hot 100 with 'Kill Bill'

'Kill Bill' remix cover. Photo from SZA's Twitter account.

American singer SZA finally topped the Billboard Hot 100 after the release of her sophomore album last year.

In a report by Billboard, the “Kill Bill” remix with Doja Cat drew 86.5 million radio airplay audience impressions, 28.3 million streams, and sold 5,000 downloads, in the April 14 to 20 tracking week, based on figures by Luminate.

"Last Night" went down to the second spot while "Flowers" stayed at third place. "Princess Diana" by Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj debuted at #4 followed by "Ella Baila Sola" Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma.

"Creepin'" by Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage is now at #6 followed by "Calm Down" by Rema and Selena Gomez.

Former chart topper "Die For You" went down to #8 followed by "Search & Rescue" by Drake, and "Boy's A Liar, Pt. 2" by PinkPantheress & Ice Spice.

Before the remix, "Kill Bill" peaked at the second spot with the holiday hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey, "Anti-Hero" by Taylor Swift, "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus, "Die For You" remix by The Weekend and Ariana, and "Last Night" by Morgan Wallen.

Aside from "Kill Bill," SZA peaked at the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Kiss Me More" with Doja Cat, which gave both their first Grammy Awards.

