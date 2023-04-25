Season 2 of Netflix series 'Heartstopper' to air on Aug 3

'Heartstopper' season 2 teaser. Photo from Netflix.

The second season of the hit Netflix queer series "Heartstopper" will air on August 3, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday.

"Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges; Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends," Netflix said.

"Plus there's exams, a school trip to Paris, and prom!"

Based on the graphic novel of the same name written by Alice Oseman, "Heartstopper" revolves around a gay student Charlie Spring (Locke) who fell in love with his seatmate, rugby star player Nick Nelson (Connor).

The British coming-of-age series received critical acclaim for its diverse representation of the LGBT community and fresh take on queer issues.

