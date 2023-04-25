LOOK: Janine Gutierrez visits alma mater

Photos from Janine Gutierrez's Instagram account.

MANILA — Actress Janine Gutierrez has visited her high school alma mater and reunited with her former teachers.

In an Instagram post, Gutierrez posed with the nuns of St. Paul College, Pasig together with a photo of her when she was young.

"Back in school!! Visited for the HUMSS Congress: Tinig ng Katotohanan. I was so nervous and all the more when I saw Sr. Agana, our high school principal, from afar. Flashback sa kaba kung naka-ID ba ako, tama ba length ng skirt ko?? Cut to: maya-maya napasulyap si Sister sa medyo umaangat kong top na hinila ko pababa. Ano daw ginagawa ko," Gutierrez said.

"Seriously though, it was soooo great to be back and see the sisters, Paulinians (thank you for listening and I hope I got to share something useful!!) and my teachers who I owe so much to and have apparently discovered the fountain of youth. So happy I made it back! Sabi nga ni Sister, there's a time and place for everything," she added.

"Swipe to see Sister showing me an old Pauliworld cover I was part of. Hiyang-hiya pa ko dito ... Little did I know... Lol PS sorry I sat on the floor. Hindi maipagkakaila. Paulinian forever Ily @maxdgutierrez and @monicamaceda!!!! Thank you for the moral support."

Gutierrez also recently posted snaps at the Ateneo de Manila University. "Back in school for a night & other photos," she wrote.

Gutierrez is currently the lead star of revenge drama series "Dirty Linen" as Mila and Alexa.

"Dirty Linen" airs weekdays on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z, and TV5 at 9:30 p.m. It can also be streamed on iWantTFC and TFC.

RELATED VIDEO: