Kim Chiu's sister Lakam finally regains consciousness

MANILA – Kim Chiu is overwhelmed with joy after her sister Lakam finally regained consciousness.

Chiu shared this update through her Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning, two days after her sister was transferred from the intensive care unit to the regular room.

“Good morning! Praise the Lord Jesus. I finally had the best sleep after a week of sleepless nights. Yesterday, I spent the entire afternoon at Padre Pio Church. Right after that, I went back to the hospital and was shocked when my sister called me and asked what happened,” she said.

“Truly, faith is the most powerful weapon we all have. Thank you, Lord. My sister is slowly recovering day by day,” she added.

Chiu thanked everyone who continuously prayed for her sister during the ordeal.

“The doctors said it is a miracle how fast she was able to recover. Thank you to everyone who prayed for my sister,” she said.

