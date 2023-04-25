JM de Guzman admits: 'Kinain po ako ng fame'

MANILA -- Kapamilya actor JM de Guzman admitted that during the early part of his career, he struggled with fame.

In Star Magic Celebrity Confessions, De Guzman recalled how he started in acting -- from being a theater kid in college to finally being one of the leading men of Kapamilya network.

"Na-overwhelmed ako before 'Angelito: Batang Ama' kaso after that show basta kinain po ako ng fame, hindi ko na-handle ang fame. Hindi ko alam kung paano iha-handle ang fame," he confessed to Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi.

"Yumabang po ako, nagkaroon po ako ng big role. Hindi ko lang alam kung ano ang gagawin ko siguro. I was so arrogant to ask for guidance. I wasn't healed pa at that time. ....May factor din ang love. Kapag nai-in love, parehas umiiral ang love sa career. Tapos 'yung time na 'yon hindi pa ito ('yung utak) ko umiiral," he said.

These days though, De Guzman said he has a better grasp on success.

"Goal ko as an artist is to have a purpose. Kung bakit po ako nagpe-perform. Why do I have to maintain certain disposition in life. Nahanap ko po pero gusto ko kapitan lang," de Guzman said.

Here is Star Magic Celebrity Confessions featuring JM de Guzman:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

De Guzman currently stars in the film "Adik Sa 'Yo."

He is also set to star in upcoming series "Linlang" with Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino and Maricel Soriano.

Related video: