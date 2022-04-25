Willow Pill wins 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 14

Willow Pill was hailed the winner of the 14th season of the hit reality show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” last Saturday.

She is the first transgender non-binary drag queen in the US regular franchise to bag the crown -- and fourth overall after Angele Anang from "Drag Race Thailand" Season 2, Kylie Sonique Love from "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" season 6, and Vanessa Van Cartier of "Drag Race Holland" season 2.

Willow Pill was one of the early favorites to win the competition, having won one challenge and delivered good performances every step of the way.

She bested 13 returning contestants and won $150,000, a one-year supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills Cosmetics, and a crown and scepter from Fierce Drag Jewels.

The finalists -- Daya Betty, Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Bosco, and Lady Camden -- were asked to give a number to make it to the final lip-sync.

Willow Pill and Lady Camden were chosen as the top two and performed a lip-sync of Cher's cover of "Gimme Gimme Gimme."

Runner-up Lady Camden received a consolation prize of $50,000, while the rest of the cast got $2,000 each.

Fan-favorite Kornbread was chosen by the queens as Miss Congeniality and won $10,000.

The Emmy-winning show has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens like Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3 and All Stars 1 and 4), Phi Phi O’Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), and Rock M. Sakura (Season 12) in the US franchise.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens like Jaja and Mocha Diva for seasons 1 and 2, respectively of "Drag Race Thailand," and Kyne for Canada’s "Drag Race" season 1.

