Kim Young-dae and Lee Sung-kyung in "Sh**ting Stars" poster. Handout photo.



"Penthouse" actor Kim Young-dae is now starring in his first lead role in the new K-drama series "Sh**ting Stars," about the people behind the entertainment industry who shed blood, sweat and tears to enable Korean celebrities shine bright like stars in the sky.

The series tells of Oh Han Byul (Lee Sung-kyung), the head of the PR team at an entertainment agency, and the flawless top star Gong Tae Sung (Kim), who is also her natural enemy. They bicker all the time, but soon also develop feelings for each other.

Kim admitted he was nervous about starring in the series but said his co-actors helped him.

"Actually, I have learned a lot from my seniors at the filming site. They all have their own comfortable pace of acting. Since I'm not actually a top star in real life, I was a little unsure of what to do at the start... You could even tell the difference in the front part of the drama versus the back part, I have progressed while filming the drama," Kim said.

Kim said he felt that "Sh**ting Stars" is a huge responsibility after the success of "Penthouse."

"I was very nervous and insecure. To be honest, I felt a lot of responsibility and stress. But I saw it as a process that I must go through with my first lead role, so I accepted it as it was. It will become memories when I look back in future," he asked.

Meanwhile, Lee said the setting of their show was sort of nostalgic for her given that she relates with similar people in real life.

"I have worked for a long time with the people around me, some of them are still working and some have already left. We would talk to each other about any difficulties since we became closer than just work relationships, staying beside each other when we face difficulties," Lee said.

"A lot of such scenes flashed back in my mind; I have also taken them as references while acting. I didn't experience personally but indirectly beside them; I could relate to them. I'm glad that I could express them through my actions, not just for this occupation, I believe a lot of others could resonate too. This is possible to achieve too. I really like this part," she added.

Asked how she prepared for her role, Lee said: "There were a lot of existing references for Han-byul's character based on my experience so I didn't have to seek extra advice, I already had a lot of materials to refer to. There are a lot of people at my company whom I have worked with and got close to."

"I have heard a lot of stories from the senior female staff and their worries, although I didn't experience what they went through personally, I could resonate with them a lot. And I incorporated what I resonated with into my acting. It was fun, as my own story and experience. Playing this character brought me such a fresh experience," she added.

"I like to resolve issues quickly and I feel the importance of it. From Han-byul's point of view, PR and crisis management need to be quick, I also think it's important to respond to issues quickly. I've always been doing so, I think the direction we work towards is similar."

Fans may watch "Sh**ting Stars" every Saturday and Sunday at 9:15 p.m. on tvN via the Smart GigaPlay app.