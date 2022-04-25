Kris Aquino. Screengrab from one of Aquino's posts on Instagram.

MANILA – Kris Aquino is set to leave the Philippines in a few days to get medical treatments abroad

The former Kapamilya TV host made the announcement as she commented on one of Regine Velasquez’s posts, where she told the veteran singer that her family sent a thank you gift.

“May hinanda akong THANK YOU from our family for you & pareng Ogie -- honestly I need to ask my sisters if it ever reached you -- because Alvin (your #1 fan) took care of everything -- he’s on leave now because his mom is in the hospital,” Aquino began.

She then apologized to Velasquez for her late birthday greeting, citing her current situation.

“Mare sorry if my greeting is late -- we leave in a few days and we’ll be gone for more than a year for my medical treatments. Medyo overwhelming,” she said..

Aquino added that she appreciates Velasquez for consistently checking in on her through common friends.

“Thank you dumalaw si Jas & Darla and they told me sobrang consistent kayo ni Pare asking kung kamusta ako,” she said.

Aquino has been battling autoimmune conditions, which has resulted in her drastic weight loss and ailing health. She has been chronicling her treatments and tests in recent months, including her trips abroad for medical procedures.