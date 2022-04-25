TV host Bianca Gonzalez poses for a photo on the sidelines of the Robredo-Pangilinan campaign rally in Pasay City on April 23. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) host Bianca Gonzalez did not shy away from the topic of political differences with friends, as she underlined the value of democracy, in her speech endorsing the presidential bid of Vice-President Leni Robredo.

Gonzalez, who has been vocal of her support for Robredo on social media, joined the Pasay City rally of the aspiring president and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan on Saturday.

Ahead of her first stage appearance for the campaign, Gonzalez made headlines in February as she stepped up as main host of “PBB” following the departure of her long-time friend Toni Gonzaga.

Gonzaga, who left as host of the show after 16 years, is a loyalist of Robredo’s opponent, former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and is a regular performer at his campaign sorties.

Taking her turn on stage Saturday, Gonzalez was met with a playful chant from the crowd mentioning Gonzaga, but opted to ignore it. She instead spoke in general terms about having friends with whom one has political differences.

“Aminin natin, real talk tayo — lahat tayo merong kakilala, kamag-anak, o kaibigan na iba ang sinusuportahan. At ang katotohanan na ‘yan, ganoon talaga ‘pag demokrasya: malaya tayong suportahan kung sino ang gusto natin,” she said.

Referring to Robredo, she continued: “Siya ang magbibigay ng halaga sa kalayaan na ipinaglaban ng mga nauna sa atin. Hindi madaling nakuha ‘yung kalayaan na bumoto, na pumili. Hindi madaling nakuha ‘yan. Sakripisyo, dugo, luha, pawis ng mga nauna sa atin.”

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In vouching for the candidate, Gonzalez quipped, “Hindi lang sabay-sabay, kundi sama-sama tayong i-aangat” — an apparent reference to Gonzaga’s viral performance at a Marcos rally.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News on the sidelines of the rally, Gonzalez explained that the goal of her speech was to convince undecided voters to turn pink, the campaign color of Robredo.

“Noong iniisip ko kung ano ‘yung sasabibin ko — lahat naman ng nandito alam natin na for Leni tayo. So sabi ko, siguro ang mai-a-ambag ko, isang mensahe para sa mga hindi pa desidido, o ‘yung mga puwede pang magbago ang isip.

“Like I said earlier, iyon talaga ang demokrasya, e — libre talaga tayo na piliiin kung sino ang gusto natin. I think ang importante is piliin natin ‘yung pinaka bibigyang-halaga ‘yung demokrasya na ‘yun,” she said.

Gonzalez shared she had long intended to physically campaign, but had to first iron out her work schedule, which includes the daily hosting of “PBB.”

“Sobrang tagal ko nang gusto um-attend ng rally, pero dahil sa trabaho, talagang mahirap ‘yung schedule. So finally, today, nakapagpaalam at pinayagan at nakapag-ambag para kay VP Leni. Masaya, kasi iba ‘yung online, [iba] ‘yung kasama ‘yung mga tao talaga. Hindi matatawaran ‘yung ambag ng mga tao — pagkain, time, energy, talent, lahat. Lahat walang kapalit,” she said.