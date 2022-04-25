MANILA – Celebrity couple Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza took to social media to share some sweet photos of them together.

The pictures were all taken during their recent trip to El Nido, Palawan as they took some time off of their busy schedules.

In Mendoza’s post, the two of them can be seen sharing some drinks while flashing huge smiles.

“To more coladas, laughs, and sunsets with you,” Mendoza wrote in the caption.

Atayde, for his part, shared snaps of them onboard a boat and said: “I love you in all ways, more and more... everyday.”

Atayde and Mendoza celebrated their third anniversary as a couple last December.

Although they officially became a couple in in December 2018, it was only in late January 2019 when Atayde first confirmed “exclusively dating” Mendoza.

Since then, they have become increasingly open about their relationship, sharing snaps of their travels, dates, and special occasions spent together.