Lie Reposposa as Elizabeth Ramsey wins Week 8 of 'Your Face Sounds Familiar'

MANILA - Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Lie Reposposa was named the eight weekly winner on Sunday's episode of "Your Face Sounds Familiar."

Reposposa's transformation as singer and comedian Elizabeth Ramsey on Sunday earned praises from the judges and her fellow contestants.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Reposposa took home P50,000 and a trophy.

Congratulations to our 8th weekly winner, @liereposposaOF2!



Makakasama natin siya mamaya sa KaFamiliar Online Live with AC and Darren! #YFSFHotHotHot



Watch here: https://t.co/gXMsu0BfN7https://t.co/gXMsu0BfN7 pic.twitter.com/pohUAuluD5 — FaceSoundsFamiliarPH (@YourFacePH) April 25, 2021

The Philippine version of the global format debuted in 2015 and has since staged a total of four seasons — 2 regular and 2 “Kids” editions.

“Your Face Sounds Familiar” is available on free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).