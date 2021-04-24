KTX review: 'Death of Nintendo' charms with '90s nostalgia

A scene from 'Death of Nintendo'

It was the early 1990s, there were recurrent brownouts, a series of earthquakes, and an impending volcanic eruption. Paolo Ortega (Noel Comia Jr.) was a boy in his early teens who was spoiled by his over-protective mother Patricia (Agot Isidro). He always had the latest Nike or Reebok basketball shoes and the latest game cartridges (like Mario or Zelda) for his Nintendo Family Computer system. Basketball heroes of that time were Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Magic Johnson.

It was summer vacation, so Paolo spent his days hanging around with his three close friends, who like him all grew up without fathers. They were: Gilligan (Jigger Sementilla) and his tomboyish sister Mimaw (Kim Chloe Oquendo), kids of his mother's friend Maribel (Nikki Valdez); and Kachi (John Vincent Servilla), son of aging prostitute Shirley (Angeline Kanapi) and younger brother of popular Baldo (Jude Matthew Servilla). They were also often harassed by English-speaking local bully Jimbo (Cayden Williams).

Being a film about teens, young love was part of the mix. Paolo had a serious crush on pretty Shaira (Elijah Alejo). When he learned that Shaira wanted to go ghost-hunting in the cemetery on Good Friday, he readily agreed to go with her. This was despite his fear of the supernatural creatures from the stories of their housemaid Lina (Moi Bien) and knowing that his mother will never allow it. All the while, Paolo never noticed that Mimaw had her own crush on him. Noel Comia Jr. portrayed Paolo's confusion with remarkable restraint and insight.

If that volcano that erupted was supposed to be Mt. Pinatubo, there were inconsistencies in time. Mt. Pinatubo erupted in June 1991, not during Holy Week. Magic Johnson's HIV diagnosis was only made public in November 1991. There were some songs played in the soundtrack, like "Informer" by Snow which was a radio hit in 1992 and "Jabongga" by Legit Misfitz, a rap duo from 1994, which were not yet on the airwaves in 1991. But to be fair, the filmmakers never really named the volcano.

Millennials who were kids during that time will surely wax nostalgic over the familiar props of the early 1990s. The title implied the transition from childhood to adulthood. For a more tangible symbol, the boys decide to undergo traditional circumcision together care of Mang Pido (Lou Veloso). Mimaw had her own epiphany about herself as a female person. While there was nothing too earth-shaking in terms of its plot, this simple slice of life, coming of age film charms with director Raya Martin's affecting retro look and atmosphere.

This review was originally published in the author's blog, "Fred Said."

