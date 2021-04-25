JM de Guzman unsure if he will fall in love again

MANILA – JM de Guzman said he is unsure if he will ever fall in love again.

He admitted this in an interview with Toni Gonzaga for “I Feel U” when they talked about the promising pilot week of “Init Sa Magdamag”

The topic came up when Gonzaga asked de Guzman what he is learning from his new series, which also stars Gerald Anderson and Yam Concepcion.

“Sa pag-tackle ko siguro nung role, may mga natututunan din ako sa sarili ko,” he said.

When prodded to elaborate on his answer, de Guzman said: “Like kung paano ako magmahal, kung paano ako humarap sa mga specific circumstances.”

With his answer, Gonzaga asked de Guzman if he thinks he loves differently now compared to before.

To which, he answered: “Hindi ko alam eh, hindi ko nga alam kung magmamahal ako ulit eh.”

De Guzman, however, also made it clear that he is currently not looking for love right this moment.

“Trabaho muna siguro,” he said briefly.

According to de Guzman, he is content and happy with the current state of his life also because this project was entrusted to him.

“Binabantayan ko yung emotional state ko sa ngayon. Kakasimula ko lang ulit and I am really looking forward sa mga next chapters pa ng buhay ko. Ewan ko kung ano pa ang mangyayari pero I am preparing and making it, stronger, more mature… Yes, I am content and happy dahil nabigyan ulit ako ng chance, itong show na ito.”

“Init sa Magdamag,” which airs on free TV (A2Z, TV5) and cable (Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV), is also available to stream on iWant, WeTV, and iflix.

On on-demand streaming platforms, certain “Init sa Magdamag” episodes have extended scenes. The April 23 episode, for example, has an uncut version, according to producer Star Creatives.

“Init sa Magdamag” is likewise available on free streaming via Kapamilya Online Live, where episodes are accessible within seven days after the original live stream.

