Gal Gadot recalls dealing with serious back injury after first Wonder Woman film

HOLLYWOOD - When the first Wonder Woman movie was about to come out in 2017, unknown to many at the time, Gal Gadot had a back injury.

She, however, did not want to disappoint all the fans and media who attended her global promo tour.

“It was so bad. It was like literally a month and 10 days of doing press around the world with a huge, huge injury in my back. As soon as the movie came out, when the movie came out, I was in the OR, getting my back fixed,” Gadot said.

Gadot was grateful to be in much better health for “Wonder Woman 1984,” the sequel to her first blockbuster movie.

Talking about the theme of the second film, Gadot said: “We're living in a society where we're always in such a race for more, and we always want to be powerful and bigger and richer and more successful. When does it stop? When do we stop? And what's the price that we're paying for it?”

“Wonder Woman 1984” reunited Gadot with Patty Jenkins, who also directed the first Wonder Woman solo movie.

In the Philippines, the movie can be accessed through HBO Go via SKY.

The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as the Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

