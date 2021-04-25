Ellen Adarna shares new cozy photos with fiance Derek Ramsay

MANILA – Ellen Adarna took to social media to share new photos of herself and her fiancé, actor Derek Ramsay.

The new shots show them having fun at a beach.

In one of her posts, Adarna and Ramsay posed beside each other showing off their summer-ready bodies.

In another post, the celebrity couple got cozy.

In the last set of pictures, Adarna and Ramsay can be seen swimming by the pool along with the actress’ two-year-old son Elias.

In February, after weeks of speculation, the couple acknowledged that being in a relationship. Adarna and Ramsay got engaged last March 30.

Ramsay previously said he is convinced that the actress is “the one” he will finally marry, after several relationships that unfolded and ended in the public eye.

Ramsay, 44, spoke in detail for the first time about his new relationship with Adarna, 32, in an interview with Mega magazine.

He revealed that prior to the viral dinner party in January, which first spurred rumors romantically linking them, he had already gone out on a “blind date” with Adarna.

