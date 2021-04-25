Bamboo, Nina sing 'At My Worst' in new collaboration

MANILA – Rock icon Bamboo and the country’s soul siren Nina teamed up on the “ASAP Natin To” stage on Sunday.

The two treated viewers of the variety program with a sentimental number by performing a duet of Pink Sweats’ “At My Worst.”

Nina showcased during their duet her signature whistle register.

Watch more in iWantTFC

After the number, Bamboo took the opportunity to invite his supporters to watch his upcoming digital concert titled “Melody with Me.”

The show, which is Bamboo’s first solo virtual concert, will happen on May 23 at 8 p.m. in partnership with ABS-CBN, TFC and KTX.ph.

“There will be limited premium tickets featuring an access to the after-party with meet and greet. So that will be something special,” Bamboo teased.

“ASAP Natin ‘To” airs every Sunday in the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).