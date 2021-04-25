ABS-CBN rallies behind Angel Locsin after community pantry incident

People flock to Titanium commercial building in Holy Spirit in Quezon City to get vegetables and other food items at a community pantry set up by Angel Locsin as her gift to people affected by the pandemic on her birthday April 23, 2021.ABS-CBN News

MANILA – ABS-CBN on Sunday expressed its full support for actress Angel Locsin, who made headlines on Friday after an elderly man died while waiting for his turn to receive some goods from her community pantry.

In an official statement, the network said it "believes in the goodness of the heart" of Locsin, "who in her personal capacity has tirelessly helped our countrymen in times of crisis."

“We admire her commitment to continue serving the Filipino people with selfless dedication and love,” ABS-CBN said.

“We stand by her and thank her for being a shining example of generosity, accountability and compassion,” the network added.

Locsin has already apologized over the unfortunate incident, acknowledging that what happened was her fault.

"Ang nangyari po ay akin pong pagkakamali. Sana po’y wag madamay ang ibang community pantries na maganda po ang nangyari," Locsin said in a post on her Facebook page.

"Sa ngayon po (As of now), I will prioritize helping the family and I will make it my responsibility to help them get through this. I am very, very sorry," she said.

Locsin said she has been in touch with the man’s family.

"Humihingi po ako ng tawad sa pamilya. Kanina po pinuntahan at nakapag-usap po kami ng personal ng mga anak niya sa ospital at habang buhay po ako hihingi ng patawad sa kanila," she said.

The late vendor's family earlier said they are not blaming anyone for the demise of their breadwinner.

RELATED VIDEO: