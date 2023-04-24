Filipino-Canadian hopeful Tyson Venegas is now part of the Top 20 of the 21st season of “American Idol.”

Venegas advanced to the next round along with 19 other contestants. All of them will be fighting for a spot in the Top 12 to be revealed next week.

To earn America’s votes, Venegas charmed the judges and the audience with a performance of his own song titled “180.”

“It was so cool. It was so great when you perform your own songs. I know what you stand for. I know what your values are. I know what your perspective is. I know where your heart is. And therefore, I can fall deeper in love with you, Tyson. I think that was wonderful. It was a great song, great execution. You’re on your way to being an artist,” said Katy Perry.

“You’re 17 up here on 'American Idol' delivering messages for the world, helping people. You do a marvelous job at the piano. The way you’re able to hold the room. You are far beyond your years. Talented,” said Luke Bryan.

“Singer and songwriter. Let me tell you how powerful that is. A lot of times when singers come into the business, they need songwriters to write for them and therefore you’re at the mercy of finding the right songs. When you are a singer-songwriter, you can write your future. That was a damn good song,” said Lionel Richie.

Last week, Venegas performed an impressive cover of Bruno Mars’ “It Will Rain.”

While he gave a solid performance just like in the past weeks, the judges commented on how Venegas “played too much to the audience.”

Venegas formerly joined "The Voice Teens Philippines" season 2 under Team apl.de.ap but left the competition prior to the knockouts due to undisclosed reasons.