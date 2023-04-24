Sheryn Regis' daughter Sweety comes out as bisexual

MANILA -- Sweety Echiverri, the daughter of power belter Sheryn Regis, has also come out as bisexual.

Sweety opened up about her sexual preference in a video message in "Magandang Buhay" on Monday.

"Ang initial reaction ko po when my mom came out, at first I was very surprised kasi my mom never really showed a sign that she was in a closet. And around that time I was also confused about my sexuality and my self-identity. I was a young teenager when she first came out to me. Since then when my mom came out to me, I actually had the guts and comfort to come out to her and my dad as bisexual," Sweety said.

"I am so proud of how supportive and how amazing and how representative you are of the LGBTQ community. And good luck to you and your future concerts," Sweety added about her mom.

Asked what she felt when her daughter came out to her, the singer said: "I am so proud of her for having an open mind para sa lahat ng gender, kung anumang sitwasyon ng buhay naiintindihan niya sa murang edad."

According to Regis, her former husband also accepts their daughter's sexuality.

"Pinag-uusapan din namin whatever Sweety decides, prefers kung ano ang gender preference niya, in-accept namin," Regis said.

"Kasi we accepted her, I accepted her and now she accepted me for being who I am but mommy pa rin ako," she added.

It was in 2021 when Regis went public about being a lesbian.

Regis is now in a relationship with YouTuber and entrepreneur Mel de Guia.



