Lorna Tolentino blasts into 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo' as Amanda

Lorna Tolentino as Amanda in 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo.' ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Veteran actress Lorna Tolentino has entered the world of "Batang Quiapo" as Amanda in its recent episodes.

In the Thursday episode, Amanda joined the series as a leader to watch out for as teased by Olga (Irma Adlawan).

Later on, it was revealed that Amanda has history with Supremo (Lito Lapid) as the latter is plotting revenge.

Tolentino earlier teased her entry to "FPJ's Batang Quiapo," saying how glad she was to join the show.

"Mabuti nga hindi lola!" she said in jest, in a report by ABS-CBN's Push.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

