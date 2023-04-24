MANILA -- Actress Kim Chiu turned to social media to express her gratitude to all those who prayed for her sister Lakam as she gave update about her sister's condition.

According to Chiu, her sister is now out of the intensive care unit but has yet to regain consciousness.

That's why the Kapamilya actress asked for continued prayers for her sister's full recovery.

Screen grab from Kim Chiu's Instagram Stories

"Thank you for all your prayers for my ate Lakam. Sorry I was not able to reply to each one of you. She is out of ICU last night. She's transferred to a normal room. We are waiting for her consciousness to regain. Maraming salamat po for praying. Tuloy lang po sana tayo sa pagdarasal. Thank you po sa inyong lahat," Chiu wrote.

It was last week when Chiu announced that Lakam is in the hospital.

Chiu has a very close relationship with her siblings, especially Lakam. In the past, she dubbed her eldest sister as her "number one critic, her number one fan, and superwoman.”

