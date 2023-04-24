Joshua, Gabbi Garcia break up in new 'Unbreak My Heart' teaser

MANILA -- "In love, there are no accidents. But not everyone you meet will stay."

The third teaser for "Unbreak My Heart" has been released showing both the sweet and painful moments of the lead characters played by Joshua Garcia and Gabbi Garcia.

It opens with Joshua telling Gabbi that they were brought together by fate, Gabbi saying she's thankful to God for giving her Joshua.

However, things turn sour when Joshua confronts Gabbi, saying there shouldn't be any secrets in a relationship.

The teaser ends with the two crying after Joshua tells Gabbi that he no longer can continue.

The newest teaser for the upcoming series "Unbreak My Heart" has been released simultaneously by GMA-7, ABS-CBN, Dreamscape Entertainment, iWantTFC, and Viu on their respective social media accounts on Monday.

The series' full trailer will be released on May 1 at 12 noon.

The series, which filmed scenes in Europe, will air on GMA this 2023 and will stream in 15 territories outside of the Philippines on Viu.

Other cast members of "Unbreak My Heart" include Jeremiah Lisbo, Sunshine Cruz, Victor Neri, Gardo Versoza, Dionne Monsanto, PJ Endrinal, Mark Rivera, Maey Bautista, Will Ashley, Bianca de Vera, Nikki Valdez, Eula Valdez, and Laurice Guillen.

The series is under the direction of Emmanuel Q. Palo and Dolly Dulu.

"Unbreak My Heart" follows ABS-CBN and GMA's groundbreaking partnership last year, when the Kapuso network started to air Star Cinema films.

Related video: