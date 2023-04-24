Dolly de Leon leads FDCP's Parangal ng Sining awardees

(From left) Teddy Tan Jr. (received the award on behalf of Nick De Ocampo), Martina Escobar, LauriceLily), Dolly de Leon, Soliman Cruz and FDCP chair Tirso Cruz III. Benedict Abaygar, Jr.

MANILA -- The ripple created by Dolly de Leon’s best supporting actress win in the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and Sweden’s Guldbagge Awards for her role in Ruben Ostlund’s Cannes Palme d’Or-winning film, “Triangle of Sadness,” does not seem to stop.

Her latest recognition was from the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), who handed out its first Parangal ng Sining (Honor of the Arts) trophies Sunday night. Indie actor and De Leon’s long-time friend Joel Saracho presented the award to her.

De Leon led the FDCP’s annual achievement awardees in its Parangal ng Sining awards to give homage to filmmakers, artists and institutions who continue to achieve and strive for excellence, leading to acclaim in international film festival.

She was also the first Filipino to be nominated for best supporting actress in the Golden Globe Awards and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA).

“I find it very flattering that the ripple hasn’t ended for ‘Triangle of Sadness’,” De Leon told ABS-CBN News, “But I’d also love to move on, move forward, do new things and expand my work.

“I’m happy that people are still watching it since it is still on Amazon Prime. In a way, it’s still good there are still people looking for it.”

De Leon is apparently busy the whole of 2023 with film and TV projects both in the local front and internationally.

She just wrapped up the filming of “Grand Death Lotto” in California last March, with director Paul Feig at the helm and John Cena and Awkwafina as stars.

The UP Diliman Theater Arts major also finished “Between Temples,” with Jason Schwarztman.

On the local front, De Leon recently finished a film with Antoinette Jadaone with Mariz Racal, Khalil Ramos, Joel Saracho and Adrian Lindayag.

De Leon is expected to work with Kathryn Bernardo in Star Cinema’s forthcoming offering, “A Very Good Girl.” They recently met again and reconnected after previously working in a teleserye when Bernardo was only 13 years old.

“This is what I’ve been waiting for my whole life,” De Leon emphasized. “To be booked and busy. I think that’s a good thing.

“Habang may lakas pa tayo, sabak na. We don’t know until when this ride is going to ride, so I might as well make the most out of it.

De Leon still affords to take a break. “I try to find a work life balance in everything that I do.”

After finishing “A Very Good Girl,” De Leon will leave for Germany in August, where she will shoot an eight-episode TV series, where she will be introduced in the second season. She will stay in Munich for eight months.

She credits Swedish director Ruben Ostlund for all the breaks that continue to come her way after “Triangle of Sadness.”

“I will forever be grateful to him,” De Leon said about Ostlund. “He is really the one responsible for everything.

“I know it took a whole team to finish ‘Triangle of Sadness.’ It takes a village, my family, my friends, mga kababayan natin. Team effort siya.

“Ruben was the one who chose me, he directed me and guided me throughout filming. I owe him my life.”

Soliman Cruz was the other awardee for his Romanian film, “To the North,” megged by Mihai Mincan. The award was presented by Ruby Ruiz.

Paolo Villaluna presented the Gawad Lente award to filmmaker Martina Ramirez Escobar for her much-acclaimed directorial debut, “Leonor Will Never Die,” screened at the Sundance Film Festival.

Director Laurice Guillen accepted the award on behalf of Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival, established in 2004. Rica Arevalo presented the award.

Award to Mother Lily

Director Joey Reyes, also a technical consultant of the FDCP, presented the award to producer Lily Monteverde, received by her daughter Roselle Monteverde. Maricel Soriano, a certified Regal baby,

Regal stars Gabby Concepcion, Albert Martinez, Maricel Soriano, Dina Bonnevie and Snooky Serna thanked Mother Lily for giving them film projects at Regal when they were still starting their careers.

Lifetime Achievement Awardees included director Nick De Ocampo, whose award was presented by Raymond Red. De Ocampo, however, was in Barcelona to receive another award. His Gawad Lente trophy was received by Teddy Tan, Jr.

Multi-awarded actress Vilma Santos, whose career spans 60 years, was the final Gawad Lente awardee, presented by her perennial screen partner, drama king Christopher de Leon.

They worked together in 27 films through the years and their forthcoming screen reunion, “When I Met You in Tokyo,” was filmed in Japan.

“Great artists and great people are here tonight,” Santos said. “I lied low from doing movies for 24 years. Malaking karangalan sa akin to receive this award.”

Claudine Barretto, who played Santos’ daughter in Rory Quintos’ “Anak” (2000) and Piolo Pascual, who was Santos’ eldest son in Chito Roño’s “Dekada ‘70” (2002), were featured in the video tribute.

Directors and stars attended the first ‘Parangal ng Sining” awards, including Carlitos Siguion-Reyna, Jun Lana, Mark Meily, Ruel Bayani, Dennis Marasigan, Chris Millado, with Agot Isidro and Ina Feleo.

Roselle Nava, Ana Feleo, Jason Dy and 92 AD performed in the event, hosted by Robi Domingo.

Eight months into his term as chairman and CEO of the FDCP, Tirso Cruz III has not slowed down in initiating projects and implementing them.

“FDCP today is not a one-man command,” Cruz said. “We decide on things as a group. We talk about the project and give the best opinion.

“With this ‘Parangal ng Sining,’ we decide to give recognition to our artists who made their mark in the international scene. Every year, we will be looking for actors who made international recognition.”

