'The Day I Loved You' trailer. Screenshot from Regal Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA — The director of Filipino boys' love (BL) series "Ben X Jim," Easy Ferrer, has promised that his new series on the same genre will bring the coming of age, high school type of kilig.

Directed by Ferrer, "The Day I Loved You" revolves around the lives of Rabin Angeles as Justin, Tommy Alejandrino as Nikko, and Raynold Tan as Eli in high school, experiencing queer love.

"Cute-cute lang siya, may mga mean girls ... I made sure that the treatment is different, nag-research talaga ako kung ano 'yung mga jargon na ginagamit nila recently. Sinet ko rin siya sa school na face-to-face, ibang-iba 'yung atake. Mas bata 'yung atake niya," he said.

The lead stars were glad to be included to the project of a known director of the said genre.

"Sobrang saya ko po na ako 'yung gaganap as Justin pero kinabahan din po ako kasi napaisip ako if kaya ko po 'yung role na nerd kaya pinaghandaan ko po siya and masaya naman po sa set, sobrang magaan lang and madali silang ka-trabaho lahat kasi marunong sila," Angeles said.

"I really, really like how it was written, that's really what made me want to be part (of it) and audition, Alejandrino added. "Thank you guys for trusting me. I'm really, really excited for the final product because I think the cast worked really well together," Tan ended.

Ferrer said that he's excited to show how queer love first struck him during his high school years.

"Ito kasi feeling ko, unang-unang kwento ko na nagkaroon ng crush with the same gender, first crushes, feeling ko kailangan ko siyang ilabas, Character ni Tommy medyo ganoon din ako noon na academic A-lister, hindi basta-basta nagpapahuli," he said.

"Kahit na may mga popular girls, popular guys, hindi ako nagpapaapi pero 'pag nandiyan na 'yung crush kinikilig na. Gusto ko lang i-relive 'yung ganoong memories. Gusto ko lang din siyang mapanood at maalala, at lahat naman din tayo dumaan sa ganoon, alam naman natin 'yan."

Produced by Regal Entertainment, Ferrer is known for his series "Ben X Jim" led by Teejay Marquez and Jerome Ponce which ran for two season and had a follow-up film.

"The Day I Loved You" will air new episodes starting on April 26 at the Regal Entertainment YouTube channel.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: