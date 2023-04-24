MANILA -- Label Star Pop on Sunday released an audio teaser for Maymay Entrata's upcoming single "Autodeadma" featuring rapper Wooseok of the K-pop boy band Pentagon.

"Autodeadma" will be released on April 28.

It is Entrata's follow-up to her single "Puede Ba" featuring Viktoria, which was released last October.

Entrata also scored a massive hit with the single "Amakabogera."

Last year, Entrata was nominated for Best Asia Act in the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards.

Pentagon, meanwhile, is a nine-member group under K-pop label Cube Entertainment, best known for its 2018 single "Shine."

The group last went to the Philippines in October 2022, performing at the Hallyuween concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

