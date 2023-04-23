AC Bonifacio enjoys Blackpink performance at Coachella

MANILA — Kapamilya artist AC Bonifacio had fun watching hit K-pop girl group Blackpink perform at Coachella.

In an Instagram post, Bonifacio posted photos of the members of the group along with stills of the music festival.

"Day 2 — BP day (heart emoji)," she said in the caption.

Blackpink first performed in Coachella in 2019, at the Sahara tent. This year, they made history as the first Asian act to headline the famed music festival.

Composed of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, Blackpink debuted in 2016 under the top K-pop label YG Entertainment.

Their hits include “Boombayah,” “As if It’s Your Last,” “DDU DU DDU DU,” and “How You Like That.”

