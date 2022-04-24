Neil Arce showers wife Angel Locsin with sweet words on her birthday

MANILA – Angel Locsin may be wearing many hats, but for her husband Neil Arce, she is still the best when she takes on the role of being a wife.

“Sa dami ng ginagawa mo— actress, volunteer, businesswoman and many more.. pinakamagaling ka pa rin sa pagiging asawa ko,” Arce said as he celebrated Locsin on social media as the actress turns 37.

“I Love you. Happy happy birthday,” he added while posting a photo of them together at a beach.

Locsin appreciated her husband’s sweet words that she commented: “Ay may post na ka-sweetan. I love you sooo much”

The two got engaged in June 2019. They were supposed to get married on November 8, 2020 but were forced to postpone it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After several delays, Locsin tied the knot with Arce in a civil ceremony last August.

Locsin previously said she has no plans yet to have a baby with Arce due to her thyroid problem.

