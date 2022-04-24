People gather along Macapagal Boulevard in Pasay City to show their support for Vice President Leni Robredo at her campaign rally on her birthday on April 23, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Flipmusic has finaly unveiled the new official music video of “Rosas,” one of the songs being used in the campaign rallies of presidential aspirant Leni Robredo.

The five-minute video is a collection of photos and clips of various Filipino groups supporting the incumbent Vice President and how she touched their lives.

It also showcased scenes in the recent campaign rallies of Robredo and her running-mate, Senator Kiko Pangilinan, across the country.

Performed by Nica del Rosario and Gab Pangilinan, the tune was composed by Gianina Camille Del Rosario and Jeralph Sanchez.

The words “Leni Robredo para sa lahat ng Pilipino” wrapped the music video.

Aside from “Rosas,” Del Rosario is also behind the tune “Kay Leni Tayo” which is being used as well in her campaign.

“They wanted an upbeat, catchy track that can tell the nation who VP Leni is and what she can do,” del Rosario previously told ANCX of “Kay Leni Tayo.”

“I felt a lot of pressure writing the song because I wanted to get it right, knowing how important this is. But I also felt very honored creating this with our team. All in all, it was a fulfilling and enjoyable experience.”

